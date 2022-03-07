Ituran Location GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $70.36M beats by $0.33M
Mar. 07, 2022 6:33 AM ETIturan Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ituran Location press release (NASDAQ:ITRN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $70.36M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.33M.
- Management increases its subscriber base growth expectations to between 140,000 to 160,000, net over FY2022.
- CEO comment: "We continue to focus on enhancing our growth via the addition of new offerings and services, penetrating new market segments while taking advantage of the synergies across all our geographies. Looking ahead, our well-above average subscriber-base growth throughout 2021 positions us exceptionally well to build on our profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."