Spectrum stock rises 7% on positive data of poziotinib in lung cancer study

Mar. 07, 2022 6:39 AM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

3D illustration of Lungs, medical concept.

yodiyim/iStock via Getty Images

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) said the group 4 of a trial called ZENITH20 met its main goal evaluating poziotinib in certain patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not received prior therapy.
  • The ZENITH20 study consists of seven cohorts. This data was from 70 first-line patients with NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
  • The company said the results showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) (percentage of patients whose disease decreased) of 41% including one complete response. The evaluable patient population showed an ORR of 50%.
  • The company added that the study met its primary goal as the observed lower bound of 30% exceeded the pre-specified lower bound of 20%.
  • The secondary goals included, disease control rate (DCR) which was was 73%; duration of response (DoR) was 5.7 months; and progression-free survival (PFS) (the length of time a patient lives with the disease without getting worse) was 5.6 months.
  • The most common treatment related grade ≥ 3 adverse events were rash, stomatitis, diarrhea and paronychia.
  • The data was part of a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies (ESMO TAT) Congress 2022.
  • SPPI +6.61% premarket to $0.74
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.