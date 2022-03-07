Spectrum stock rises 7% on positive data of poziotinib in lung cancer study
Mar. 07, 2022 6:39 AM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) said the group 4 of a trial called ZENITH20 met its main goal evaluating poziotinib in certain patients with non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not received prior therapy.
- The ZENITH20 study consists of seven cohorts. This data was from 70 first-line patients with NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.
- The company said the results showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) (percentage of patients whose disease decreased) of 41% including one complete response. The evaluable patient population showed an ORR of 50%.
- The company added that the study met its primary goal as the observed lower bound of 30% exceeded the pre-specified lower bound of 20%.
- The secondary goals included, disease control rate (DCR) which was was 73%; duration of response (DoR) was 5.7 months; and progression-free survival (PFS) (the length of time a patient lives with the disease without getting worse) was 5.6 months.
- The most common treatment related grade ≥ 3 adverse events were rash, stomatitis, diarrhea and paronychia.
- The data was part of a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies (ESMO TAT) Congress 2022.
- SPPI +6.61% premarket to $0.74