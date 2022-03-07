Welltower expands StoryPoint Senior Living partnership through three distinct senior living portfolios
Mar. 07, 2022 6:39 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) plans to expand its strategic partnership with Brighton, Michigan-based StoryPoint Senior Living, a preeminent senior living operator.
- The company has agreed to purchase three distinct senior living portfolios where StoryPoint will be the operating partner under an aligned RIDEA 3.0 contract, significantly expanding its pre-existing local footprint in these markets.
- The portfolios comprise 2,787 units across 33 communities across Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.
- The total investment will be ~$548M or $197K/unit; transaction is expected to be funded through the issuance of operating partnership units, assumed debt, and cash on hand.
- With 63% current average occupancy, these properties are anticipated to generate significant occupancy, margin, and cash flow growth in 2023 and beyond under StoryPoint's enhanced operating platform.
- The execution of these transactions, which are expected to generate high-single-digit unlevered IRRs, will bring the company's total pro-rata gross investments to $6.8B since October 2020 and YTD transactions to $1.2B (includes company's earlier announced 1Q22 investments).