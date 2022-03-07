KBR announces GAO to uphold up to $20B contract award

Mar. 07, 2022 6:41 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced the General Accounting Office, or GAO, decision to uphold the award of the US Transportation Commands Global Household Goods Contract.
  • The contract ceiling value is ~$20B with a potential nine year term, inclusive of all options periods.
  • HomeSafe Alliance will be the exclusive household goods move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians and their families.
  • Under this contract, HomeSafe Alliance, a joint venture between KBR and Tier One Relocation, will modernize and infuse technology to improve the domestic and international relocation experience for all military personnel and their families.
  • The company expects to commence start up activities in mid-2022 with full contract performance during 2023.
