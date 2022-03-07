BitNile to expand Michigan Data Center power capacity to 300 MW

Mar. 07, 2022 6:56 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) plans to expand the power capacity at its Michigan data center to 300 MW, which would enable bitcoin mining operations at the facility to operate ~90K Bitcoin miners.
  • On installation, the company's bitcoin mining production capacity is anticipated to be ~12 EH/s, representing an estimated annualized bitcoin mining production capacity of ~19.6K bitcoin, or $779M based on a Bitcoin market price of $41K and current market conditions, including a mining difficulty level of 27.55T.
  • BitNile has entered into agreements to purchase Bitcoin mining equipment from Bitmain Technologies and currently has ~2,160 active S19j Pro Antminers at the facility with 300 Bitcoin miners in transit and 18,140 Bitcoin miners on order with presently scheduled monthly deliveries from Bitmain through December 2022.
