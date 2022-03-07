KVH Industries CEO retires, COO to step in for interim CEO role
Mar. 07, 2022 7:00 AM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced that after serving for 40 years President and CEO, Martin Kits van Heyningen, is retiring from his executive and board roles.
- Mr. Kits van Heyningen is a co-founder of KVH and has served as President and a director since 1982, CEO since 1990.
- The board has engaged a nationally recognized executive search firm to identify a new CEO.
- Current COO, Brent Bruun will assume the role of Interim CEO; Mr. Bruun has been with KVH since 2008.
- The board appointed Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, one of KVH’s current independent directors, to serve as the new Chairman of the Board.