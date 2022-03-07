KVH Industries CEO retires, COO to step in for interim CEO role

Mar. 07, 2022 7:00 AM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced that after serving for 40 years President and CEO, Martin Kits van Heyningen, is retiring from his executive and board roles.
  • Mr. Kits van Heyningen is a co-founder of KVH and has served as President and a director since 1982, CEO since 1990.
  • The board has engaged a nationally recognized executive search firm to identify a new CEO.
  • Current COO, Brent Bruun will assume the role of Interim CEO; Mr. Bruun has been with KVH since 2008.
  • The board appointed Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, one of KVH’s current independent directors, to serve as the new Chairman of the Board.
