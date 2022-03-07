Merck says late-stage melanoma trial for Keytruda met main secondary goal

Mar. 07, 2022 7:02 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Updating results from its KEYNOTE-716 trial, Merck (NYSE:MRK) said on Monday that its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda met the key secondary endpoint of the trial among patients with resected stage IIB and IIC melanoma.
  • Compared to placebo, Keytruda was found to have a statistically significant improvement in the endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) at a pre-specified interim analysis, the company said, adding that there were no new safety signals.
  • In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for adults and children aged 12 years and above with stage IIB, IIC, or III melanoma following complete resection.
  • The regulatory decision was based on KEYNOTE-716 data, which, as previously disclosed by the company, met the primary endpoint of the improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared to placebo.
