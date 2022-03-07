Vectrus, Vertex enter all-stock merger pact

Mar. 07, 2022 7:08 AM ETVectrus, Inc. (VEC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) and The Vertex Company have entered into an all-stock merger to create a leading global provider of mission-essential solutions.
  • The combined company will offer significantly expanded technology and service capabilities, delivering a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions and critical service offerings to support national security readiness and modernization initiatives around the world.
  • The merger will be well positioned to meet the mission-essential requirements of its clients while delivering cost savings, increased security and resiliency, and more strategic use of resources.
  • Under the terms, Vertex shareholders will own ~62% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Vectrus shareholders will own ~38%.
  • The expected annualized cost synergies of $20M, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 8%.
  • Broadens Portfolio of Solutions and Technologies to Provide Full Life-Cycle Support Across the Converged Environment
  • The transaction expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow per share in first full year post-closing.
  • Pursuant to the closure, Mr. Prow, CEO of Vectrus, will serve as CEO of the combined company, and Susan Lynch, CFO of Vectrus, will serve as CFO.
  • The combined company will introduce a new name post-closing and will maintain its listing on the NYSE.
  • The company will be headquartered in Northern Virginia, with a significant operating presence maintained in other key locations in the U.S. and around the world.
  • The companies to host conference call today at 8:00 A.M. ET.
