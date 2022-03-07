The war in Ukraine is threatening to upend the global shipping industry, which is still trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Two of the largest shipping container groups, Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) and Mediterranean Shipping, have already suspended cargo booking to and from Russia, with sanctions are starting to have an impact on trade. Ocean rates could even double or triple from the current $10,000 per 40-foot container, according to Glenn Koepke of supply chain consultancy firm FourKites.

Ripple effect: Cargo checks are now one of the biggest disruptions to shippers, making sure they are not breaking sanctions at ports in the EU and the U.K. Companies are also halting operations due to uncertain waters. For example, a ship laden with crude or LNG could be subject to sanctions just days after embarking on its journey, leaving the cargo stranded and the company forced to swallow the costs.

Things are getting worse with the closure of airspace, which is a key alternative to the seas. The European Union, Canada and the U.S. have closed their skies to Russian carriers, prompting Moscow to retaliate in kind. The country plays a part in the air cargo corridor from the East to the West, with some Japanese carriers already stopped booking for air cargo to Europe altogether. Sanctions are also impacting the Trans-Siberian Railway, which transport goods from China to Europe via Russia.

Staffing problems: Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 1 in 7 of the world's shipping workforce, per the International Chamber of Shipping. These essential workers are not easily replaceable, while airspace bans have compounded issues by making it harder to ferry personnel to and from ports. Ship movements in the Black Sea, a key commodity export route, have also been frozen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and staffing those ports will be a key security concern even if they open in the near future.

