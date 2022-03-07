KalVista begins phase 3 trial of oral drug KVD900 to treat hereditary angioedema attacks

Mar. 07, 2022

  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) began a phase 3 trial, dubbed KONFIDENT, evaluating its potential oral drug KVD900 for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
  • HAE is a disorder characterized by recurrent attacks of severe swelling of the skin and mucous membranes.
  • The company said KVD900 is intended to provide a substantial improvement over the current on-demand therapies for HAE attacks, which are all delivered by injection.
  • This trial, which intends to enroll a minimum of 84 HAE adolescent and adult patients, is being conducted at ~60 sites in 20 countries.
  • The study will evaluate two dose levels of KVD900 compared to placebo.
  • The company expects data from KONFIDENT will be available in H2 2023.
