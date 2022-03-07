Bed Bath & Beyond skyrockets after confirming it will consider sale proposal
Mar. 07, 2022 7:14 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) soared in early trading on Monday after the retailer confirmed that it will consider a proposal from RC Ventures to explore a sale.
- BBBY's update: "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."
- "Our Board is committed to acting in the best interests of our shareholders and regularly reviews all paths to create shareholder value. 2021 marked the first year of execution of our bold, multi-year transformation plan, which we believe will create significant long-term shareholder value."
- Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) rose 64.77% in premarket trading to $26.66 vs. the 52-week range of $12.39 to $44.51.