Spire Global and Spire Global sign strategic partnership for space services program

Mar. 07, 2022 7:16 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) announced a partnership with Sierra Nevada on a space services program for addressing a growing market need for radio frequency collection and analysis.
  • Spire’s cluster of four 6U satellites will enhance SNC technology that detects and geolocates certain objects based on targeted RF emissions.
  • Sierra is a global aerospace and national security leader, delivering tailored solutions to government and commercial customers with technological applications in satellites and space exploration, aircraft integration, navigation and guidance systems, security and threat detection, scientific research, and infrastructure protection.
  • Shares trading 5.5% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.