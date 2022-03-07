Spire Global and Spire Global sign strategic partnership for space services program
Mar. 07, 2022 7:16 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) announced a partnership with Sierra Nevada on a space services program for addressing a growing market need for radio frequency collection and analysis.
- Spire’s cluster of four 6U satellites will enhance SNC technology that detects and geolocates certain objects based on targeted RF emissions.
- Sierra is a global aerospace and national security leader, delivering tailored solutions to government and commercial customers with technological applications in satellites and space exploration, aircraft integration, navigation and guidance systems, security and threat detection, scientific research, and infrastructure protection.
- Shares trading 5.5% down premarket.