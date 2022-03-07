International Game subsidiaries sign new contract with La Loteria Nacional
Mar. 07, 2022 7:20 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- International Game (NYSE:IGT) announced that its subsidiaries, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, IGT Mexico Lottery and IGT SME, have signed a new contract with La Loteria Nacional, Mexico's national lottery, to provide lottery solutions and sports betting services until Sept. 30, 2024.
- As part of the new contract, IGT will deliver an integrated draw-based and instant ticket central system, lottery terminals, a communications network, and ongoing marketing services such as research and game planning.
- IGT will also print instant tickets and provide all instants-related marketing consulting services to help increase the Lottery's sales and will provide trading advisory services for sports betting, including risk management and odds setting.
- The company's full spectrum of services to LOTENAL include lottery game transactions and instant ticket distribution across 8,400 terminals nationwide.