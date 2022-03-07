International Game subsidiaries sign new contract with La Loteria Nacional

Mar. 07, 2022 7:20 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • International Game (NYSE:IGT) announced that its subsidiaries, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, IGT Mexico Lottery and IGT SME, have signed a new contract with La Loteria Nacional, Mexico's national lottery, to provide lottery solutions and sports betting services until Sept. 30, 2024.
  • As part of the new contract, IGT will deliver an integrated draw-based and instant ticket central system, lottery terminals, a communications network, and ongoing marketing services such as research and game planning.
  • IGT will also print instant tickets and provide all instants-related marketing consulting services to help increase the Lottery's sales and will provide trading advisory services for sports betting, including risk management and odds setting.
  • The company's full spectrum of services to LOTENAL include lottery game transactions and instant ticket distribution across 8,400 terminals nationwide.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.