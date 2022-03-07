Bone Biologics inks supply deal with MTF Biologics for demineralized bone matrix
Mar. 07, 2022 7:23 AM ETBone Biologics Corp (BBLG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bone Biologics (OTCPK:BBLG) signed a supply agreement with nonprofit organization MTF Biologics for demineralized bone matrix (DBM).
- The company said MTF Biologics provides one of the orthopedic industry’s largest portfolios of allograft tissue.
- Bone Biologics noted that it is developing a bone graft substitute product consisting of rhNELL-1 and a carrier, to be supplied by MTF Biologics, for the initiation and improvement of bone formation.
- The supply agreement provides material for the company's planned 30-patient pilot study, and later for its planned U.S. pivotal study in spine fusion patients.
- "As we prepare to commence human clinical studies, we are delighted to partner with MTF Biologics, a highly-regarded industry innovator whose bone matrix will now comprise half of our combination product," said Bone Biologics CEO Jeff Frelick.