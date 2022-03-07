Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares gained early Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the data analytics software company, noting it sees fundamentals getting better.

Analyst Keith Weiss raised his rating to equal weight and boosted his price target to $16, implying 46% upside, noting that the firm is looking for better visibility on when U.S. federal contracts will get executed and when commercial investments will yield benefits.

Weiss also wanted to know what a "sustainable" level of operating margins are for Palantir (PLTR), as operating margins rose from -45% in 2019 to 31% in 2021 as the company cut expenses and revenues rose. But going into 2022, it looks like operating margins are coming under pressure as investments in the sales division are growing, with the company guiding to 31%.

Confidence in the steady-state margin profile is key to understanding EPS growth longer-term.

"The risks of slowing commercial growth and unsustainable operating margins look largely priced in with shares at all-time lows at 8.7X EV/CY23," Weiss wrote in a note to clients.

"Upgrade to [equal weight] but awaiting more visibility of positive catalysts around a durable government business and yields on recent investments in commercial."

Palantir (PLTR) shares gained more than 3% to $11.31 in premarket trading on Monday. Over the past six months, Palantir shares have fallen nearly 59%.

As such, Weiss noted that the aforementioned concerns are "adequately priced in" and the risk-reward on Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has now shifted "towards the neutral to positive territory."

Earlier this month, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) signed a deal with Jacobs (NYSE:J) to transform water treatment.