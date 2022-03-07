Farmland Partners extends $3.5M farm loan

Mar. 07, 2022 7:27 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) advanced a $3.5M loan to a Colorado farm family on Mar. 4 as part of the FPI Loan Program.
  • The loan, which will be repaid over three years, is being collateralized with irrigated farmland owned by the borrower and has a loan-to-value ratio of ~50%.
  • The company's existing infrastructure and relationships within the agricultural community enable it to quickly source, underwrite, close, and service loans designed to help qualified borrowers unlock land equity that is often unavailable through traditional banking practices.
  • FPI targets the origination of loans between $500K and $10M.
  • Shares trading 1.3% higher premarket.
