Alpha Metallurgical GAAP EPS of $13.30 beats by $1.86, revenue of $828.22M beats by $102.47M

  • Alpha Metallurgical press release (NYSE:AMR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $13.30 beats by $1.86.
  • Revenue of $828.22M (+155.7% Y/Y) beats by $102.47M.
  • The company has approved a $150M share repurchase program to continue increasing shareholder value.
  • CFO comment: "We look forward to future quarters when our 2022 domestic realizations are expected to improve significantly as a result of the negotiations completed by our sales team late last year. Even with lower domestic pricing that had been locked in long ago, our realizations on met coal for the quarter still came in at an average of $197 per ton."
