Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares rose on Monday after the mobility provider raised its expectations for Adjusted EBITDA in the first-quarter, highlighting strength in its mobility and delivery units.

The Dara Khosrowshahi-led firm said it now sees Adjusted EBITDA between $130 million and $150 million, compared to the range of $100 million to $130 million it saw previously. The company noted that mobility demand improved "significantly" in the month of February, as 90% of trips and 95% of gross bookings have recovered from levels seen in February 2019.

In addition, the company's delivery unit saw an annualized gross bookings level reach an all-time high in February.

"Our Mobility business is bouncing back from Omicron much faster than we expected," said Khosrowshahi in a statement.

"Whether for travel, commuting, or going out at night, we're seeing healthy and growing demand across all use cases, highlighting just how eager consumers are to get moving again," Khosrowshahi continued. "In fact, airport Gross Bookings exiting February were up over 50% month-on-month, and we're preparing for the upcoming travel season to be one of the strongest ever."

Uber (UBER) shares rose more than 4% to $31.10 in premarket trading on Monday.

Last month, Uber (UBER) said it was speeding up the sale of its taxi joint-venture with Russian technology firm Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.