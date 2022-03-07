Agenus, Targovax team up for mutant KRAS cancer vaccines
Mar. 07, 2022 7:40 AM ETAgenus Inc. (AGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Targovax ASA signed a clinical collaboration and supply agreement to combine Targovax’s TG mutant KRAS cancer vaccines with Agenus' QS-21 STIMULON adjuvant technology.
- Agenus said TG01 has shown promise in phase 1/2 trials, and Targovax was recently awarded two research grants providing up to NOK 18M in funding to advance the TG program.
- Agenus noted that QS-21 STIMULON is a critical component of multiple vaccines, including GSK’s FDA approved shingles vaccine Shingrix.
- Under the agreement, Agenus will supply QS-21 STIMULON and scientific support for up to three initial TG01 clinical trials in different cancer indications.
- If the clinical results meet certain performance targets, the collaboration will be extended into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement where Agenus will be entitled to tiered double-digit royalties on future TG vaccine sales.
- AGEN +1.37% premarket to $2.95