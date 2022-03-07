Limelight Networks jumps on report to acquire Yahoo's Edgecast for $300M in an all-stock deal

Mar. 07, 2022 7:42 AM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is rising 6.7% premarket after the firm agrees to acquire Yahoo's Edgecast, a leading provider of edge security, content delivery and video services, in an all-stock transaction.
  • Yahoo to receive all stock and will invest $30M or about 1x 2021 revenue demonstrating conviction in combined company's growth plans.
  • Edgecast is a business unit of Yahoo, which is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo and Verizon Communications.
  • Yahoo will receive ~72.2M shares of Limelight common stock and will own ~31.9% of the combined company at closing and appoint three directors.
  • The purchase price also includes a $30M investment in the combined company by Apollo and their co-investors, through their ownership of Yahoo.
  • Additionally, Yahoo shall receive up to an additional 12.7M shares of Limelight, representing up to an additional $100M in deal consideration, over the period ending on the third anniversary of the closing of the transaction, subject to the achievement of certain share-price targets.
  • Upon closure of deal, current Limelight stockholders will own ~68.1% of the combined company, while Yahoo will own ~31.9%.
  • The combined company expects meaningful run-rate cost synergy opportunities of ~$50M.
  • The strategic spinoff delivers enormous value and opportunity for Yahoo as Edgio scales globally.
  • The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
  • The company to host conference call today at 8 a.m. ET.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.