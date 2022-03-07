Zoomd Technologies releases preliminary results for 4Q21
Mar. 07, 2022 7:48 AM ETZoomd Technologies Ltd. (ZMDTF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK:ZMDTF) has reported 181% Y/Y growth for fourth quarter's revenue to $18.6M as per the preliminary report.
- This will take full-year's revenue to $52.5M, up 106% Y/Y.
- 4Q21 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $2.7M, vs. a loss of $0.1M a year ago.
- "the continued increase in our revenues is a testament to the strong ROI that our customers are witnessing from our technology and services. We enable greater time saving, results and efficiency with real-time control, which allows our partners to grow greatly and immediately by demand with limited additional resources," said CEO Ofer Eitan.
- Earlier, Zoomd Technologies reports Q3 results