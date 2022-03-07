Zoomd Technologies releases preliminary results for 4Q21

Mar. 07, 2022 7:48 AM ETZoomd Technologies Ltd. (ZMDTF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK:ZMDTF) has reported 181% Y/Y growth for fourth quarter's revenue to $18.6M as per the preliminary report.
  • This will take full-year's revenue to $52.5M, up 106% Y/Y.
  • 4Q21 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $2.7M, vs. a loss of $0.1M a year ago.
  • "the continued increase in our revenues is a testament to the strong ROI that our customers are witnessing from our technology and services. We enable greater time saving, results and efficiency with real-time control, which allows our partners to grow greatly and immediately by demand with limited additional resources," said CEO Ofer Eitan.
  • Earlier, Zoomd Technologies reports Q3 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.