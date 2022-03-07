International Money Express Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.11, revenue of $127.17M beats by $5.46M

Mar. 07, 2022 8:03 AM ETInternational Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • International Money Express press release (NASDAQ:IMXI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $127.17M (+28.1% Y/Y) beats by $5.46M.
  • 2022 Guidance: The company expects to generate another year of double-digit revenue growth, increasing 17% - 19% to a range of $537 million - $546 million. vs consensus of $511.22M. As a result, the Company expects to generate 24% - 27% growth in net income to between $58 million - $59.5 million, to generate 15% - 18% growth in adjusted net income to between $66 million - $67.5 million, and expects adjusted EBITDA growth of 15% - 18% to between $100 million - $102 million.
