Interface picks industry veteran for CEO role
Mar. 07, 2022 8:07 AM ETInterface, Inc. (TILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) appointed Laurel M. Hurd as President and CEO, effective Apr.18, 2022, succeeding Daniel T. Hendrix, who has served a second stint in the CEO role since January 2020.
- Hurd has 30 years of sales management, product development, and brand stewardship experience in both the consumer-packaged goods and the consumer durables sectors.
- Hurd has spent the majority of her career at Newell Brands; in her most recent role as head of the Learning and Development segment.
- Hendrix will continue his 39-year tenure with the company remaining as Chairman of the Board of Directors.