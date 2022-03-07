Repare Therapeutics reports safety data from phase 1/2 of RP-3500 for solid tumors
Mar. 07, 2022 8:10 AM ETRepare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) said its drug RP-3500 continues to show that it was well tolerated in a phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500 for solid tumors with certain genomic alterations.
- The phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion trial, is designed to establish the recommended phase 2 dose and identify preliminary anti-tumor activity associated with RP-3500, given alone and in combination with talazoparib.
- “The data featured today at ESMO TAT continues to show that RP-3500 is well tolerated. The dose optimization approach used in the trial provides robust evidence to support the recommended phase two dose and schedule in our ongoing trials," said Repare Chief Medical Officer Maria Koehler.
- Koehler added that the company expects to present updated clinical data from 120 patients enrolled in the phase 1/2 trial in H1 2022.
- The company is presenting the monotherapy dose selection and safety data from the phase 1/2 study at the 2022 ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress.