Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reports 7.1% growth in February's passenger traffic

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) stated Monday that its total terminal passengers traffic has increased 7.1% in Feb. 2022 compared to the same period of 2019.
  • It includes: Domestic passengers traffic, up 13.4% to 2.12M; and International passenger traffic up 0.1% to 1.68M.
  • Tijuana and Los Cabos airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 42.9% and 13.7%, respectively, while the Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and Guanajuato airports presented a decrease of 0.3%, 5.1% and 10.2%, respectively. Traffic at Montego Bay declined 32.4%.
  • The number of seats available during Feb. 2022 increased by 32.1% compared to Feb. 2021.
  • Load factors for the month went from 48.3% in Feb. 2021 to 73.1% in Feb. 2022.
  • Earlier (Feb. 23): Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico reports Q4 results
