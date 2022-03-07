Savi Financial to raise $17M through fixed to floating rate subordinated notes offering
Mar. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETSavi Financial Corporation, Inc. (SVVB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Savi Financial (OTCPK:SVVB) completed the issuance of $17M in 10-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes which is structured such that it qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company.
- The 10-year notes will initially bear annual interest at 4.25% through Mar. 31, 2027, and thereafter pay a quarterly floating rate equal to Three-Month Average SOFR plus 250 basis points.
- Net proceeds to be used for potential future strategic opportunities and general corporate purposes, including investments in its wholly-owned subsidiary, SaviBank, as regulatory capital.