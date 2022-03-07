Savi Financial to raise $17M through fixed to floating rate subordinated notes offering

Mar. 07, 2022 8:15 AM ETSavi Financial Corporation, Inc. (SVVB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Savi Financial (OTCPK:SVVB) completed the issuance of $17M in 10-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes which is structured such that it qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company.
  • The 10-year notes will initially bear annual interest at 4.25% through Mar. 31, 2027, and thereafter pay a quarterly floating rate equal to Three-Month Average SOFR plus 250 basis points.
  • Net proceeds to be used for potential future strategic opportunities and general corporate purposes, including investments in its wholly-owned subsidiary, SaviBank, as regulatory capital.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.