Concierge Technologies receives uplisting approval, name and ticker to change

Mar. 07, 2022 8:24 AM ETConcierge Technologies, Inc. (CNCG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Concierge Technologies (OTCPK:CNCG) has been approved to uplist to the NYSE American, effective Mar.10, 2022, in relation to an underwritten public offering.
  • The company is also changing its corporate name to "The Marygold Companies" and ticker will change from "CNCG" to "MGLD".
  • "Our new corporate name depicts our newest fintech subsidiary, formed in 2019, Marygold & Co., that is completing the development of a proprietary fintech mobile banking app for sending, receiving, spending and saving securely through mobile devices. The app is in its final testing phase prior to launch and wide-scale marketing," CEO Nicholas Gerber commented.
