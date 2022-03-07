Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics slides after $12M equity offering

Mar. 07, 2022 8:24 AM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) has announced a $12M private placement agreement with a healthcare investor.
  • Under the agreement, Brooklyn will issue 6,857,142 units priced at $1.75 each. Each unit consists of one common stock and one warrant to purchase additional share at exercise price of $1.91 per share.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected in March, 9, 2022.
  • Stock is down 5% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics highlights patents, applications in 2021
