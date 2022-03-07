Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics slides after $12M equity offering
Mar. 07, 2022 8:24 AM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) has announced a $12M private placement agreement with a healthcare investor.
- Under the agreement, Brooklyn will issue 6,857,142 units priced at $1.75 each. Each unit consists of one common stock and one warrant to purchase additional share at exercise price of $1.91 per share.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in March, 9, 2022.
- Stock is down 5% in premarket trading.
- Earlier, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics highlights patents, applications in 2021