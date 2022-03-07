Partial clinical hold placed on Alpine Immune's davoceticept for malignancies
Mar. 07, 2022 8:29 AM ETAlpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)HZNPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on a phase 2 trial of Alpine Immune Sciences' (NASDAQ:ALPN) davoceticept for advanced malignancies following a patient death.
- The company said the participant had received a single dose each of davoceticept and Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The cause of death was related to cardiogenic shock, which treating physicians said was likely related to immune-mediated myocarditis or infection.
- Patients already enrolled in the trial can continue to receive medications, but no new patients will be enrolled.
- Also, the partial clinical hold doesn't impact davoceticept as a monotherapy.
- In December, Alpine (ALPN) teamed up with Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates.