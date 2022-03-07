Horace Mann Educators raises dividend by 3.2% to $0.32/share
Mar. 07, 2022 8:33 AM ETHorace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) declares $0.32/share quarterly dividend, 3.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.31.
- Forward yield 3.11%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 17; ex-div March 16.
- CEO Marita Zuraitis noted: "Going forward, we expect to generate more than $50 million in excess capital each year, reflecting the stronger and more diverse company that Horace Mann has become, further strengthened by the recent acquisition of Madison National Life Insurance Co. We continue to prioritize growth in our capital plans, but also remain committed to opportunistic share repurchase."
- "As previously disclosed, we anticipate 2022 core earnings per share will be in the range of $3.45 to $3.65 and core return on equity will be near 10% as we leverage our strengthened value proposition to serve more educators. Beginning in 2023, we are targeting 10% average annual EPS growth and sustained double-digit ROEs," Zuraitis added.