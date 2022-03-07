Hot Stocks: CIEN earnings; OAS, WLL merger report; PM downgrade; PLTR upgrade

While oil prices garnered the most attention in Monday's pre-market trading, individual stocks still saw action on specific corporate stories. Earnings news remained a powerful catalyst, with Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) losing ground in the wake of its quarterly report.

Analyst comments also provided significant trading fodder before the opening bell. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) dipped following a downgrade, while an upgrade gave a lift to Palantir (NYSE:PLTR).

Meanwhile, speaking of the oil industry, two providers saw buying interest in pre-market action on reports of a potential merger. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) both got a boost from word of the possible combination.

Decliners

Ciena (CIEN) reported a quarterly profit that beat expectations. Revenues matched the amount predicted by analysts, rising nearly 12% from last year to reach $844M. The networking equipment maker added that its adjusted gross margins dipped from last year, slipping to 46.2% compared to the previous year's market of 48%.

Weighed down by a revenue figure that failed to beat expectations and the dip in margins, shares of CIEN slipped about 2% in pre-market action.

Philip Morris International (PM) experienced investor scrutiny before the opening bell, slipping more than 1% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock. The firm lowered its rating on PM to Neutral from Overweight, blaming the likely impact of near-term headwinds like the recent conflict in Ukraine.

Gainers

Word of a potential all-stock merger deal gave a lift to both Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL) in pre-market trading. A report in the Wall Street Journal said the rival North Dakota shale drillers were nearing a $6B combination.

Bolstered by the news, OAS jumped nearly 4% before the opening bell, while WLL posted a gain of more than 5%.

Data analytics software provider Palantir (PLTR) edged higher in pre-market action as well. The support came as Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Equal Weight and increased the firm's price target to $16. Analyst Keith Weiss pointed to better visibility on federal contracts.

