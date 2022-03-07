Horizon Therapeutics gets FDA priority review for Krystexxa combo for uncontrolled gout
Mar. 07, 2022 8:43 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) biologics license application to expand the label for Krystexxa plus methotrexate.
- The FDA is expected to make a decision by July 7.
- Krystexxa is indicated for treating chronic gout (a type of arthritis) in adult patients resistant to conventional therapies, also known as uncontrolled gout. Uncontrolled gout occurs when a person experiences high uric acid levels, even while taking gout medication.
- The company said data suggested that treatment with Krystexxa in combination with methotrexate can help to prevent anti-drug antibodies, helping more patients achieve a durable response to therapy.
- The application was backed by data which showed that 71 of 100 patients who received KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate achieved a complete serum uric acid response, at least 80% of the time during month 6.