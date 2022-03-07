HUMBL acquires Mexican tech firm Ixaya
Mar. 07, 2022 8:40 AM ETHMBLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) acquired Ixaya Business, a Mexico-based software and IT solutions provider.
- HMBL acquired Ixaya's outstanding shares in exchange for ~9M HMBL shares and $150K in cash.
- To mitigate any dilution to shareholders, HMBL CEO Brian Foote will personally cancel a concomitant amount of his series B shares to offset HMBL stock issued as consideration for the purchase.
- With this acquisition, HMBL obtains direct access to over 35 Ixaya technology team members specializing in product design, front-end engineering, back-end engineering, dev ops and blockchain development.
- Ixaya will continue to operate as a standalone business and service its existing clients in Latin America.
- The firm will also prioritize its work with HMBL's consumer division and Blockchain Services commercial division to drive mutual expansion in North America and Latin America.
- As part of the deal, HMBL also acquired several ready-built Latin America software offerings that can be selectively rebranded and marketed under HUMBL's family of products.