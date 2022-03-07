Global Ship Lease announces partial redemption of senior notes
Mar. 07, 2022 8:40 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is +2.19% pre-market after announcing partial redemption of its 8.00% Senior Notes due 2024.
- In total, $28.5M aggregate principal amount of the notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 102.00% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date of Apr. 05, 2022.
- The Redeemed Notes will be selected by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, the Trustee, as per the applicable rules and procedures of The Depository Trust Company.
- Notes and portions of notes selected for redemption will be in principal amounts of $25.00 or integral multiples of $25.00 in excess of thereof.
- Upon completion of the redemption, ~$89.02M of the notes will remain outstanding.