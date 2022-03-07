Global Ship Lease announces partial redemption of senior notes

Mar. 07, 2022 8:40 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is +2.19% pre-market after announcing partial redemption of its 8.00% Senior Notes due 2024.
  • In total, $28.5M aggregate principal amount of the notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 102.00% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date of Apr. 05, 2022.
  • The Redeemed Notes will be selected by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, the Trustee, as per the applicable rules and procedures of The Depository Trust Company.
  • Notes and portions of notes selected for redemption will be in principal amounts of $25.00 or integral multiples of $25.00 in excess of thereof.
  • Upon completion of the redemption, ~$89.02M of the notes will remain outstanding.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.