Bunker Hill inks asset purchase pact with Teck for Pend Oreille process plant
Mar. 07, 2022 8:48 AM ETBunker Hill Mining Corp. (BHLL)
- Bunker Hill Mining (OTCQB:BHLL) has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the purchase of the Pend Oreille process plant from a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited.
- Closing of the deal remains subject to certain conditions, including payment of the remaining purchase price by May 15, 2022.
- The key commercial terms in the APA, including the remaining purchase price of ~$2M-3M, are unchanged from the MOU as announced in the company’s news release dated Jan.25.
- Commercial discussions with contractors to execute these plans are well underway.
- The company expects to commence demobilization activities prior to May 2022, with completion by September 2022.
- Concurrent with the completion of the prefeasibility study, which remains on track for Q2 2022, the company is evaluating potential capital cost savings by locating the process plant in an existing surface building.