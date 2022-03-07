AIM Immunotech announces sale of New Brunswick, New Jersey facility
Mar. 07, 2022 8:51 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) announces strategic sale of its facility located in New Brunswick, New Jersey for a purchase price of $3.9M.
- The Company will retain access to space in the New Brunswick facility for activities related to Alferon-N and also intends to lease additional space in a N.J.-based facility suitable for product development and testing.
- “Our priorities are focused on positioning the Company to advance our clinical programs — especially in oncology and long-COVID — as quickly and efficiently as possible, executing our operational, clinical and regulatory milestones. This strategic transaction should reduce our expenses and save over $1.0 million a year in cash flow. The cash and cash-flow savings will be used to advance our oncology and long-COVID clinical programs.” said Thomas Equels, Chief Executive Officer
- Recently, the company appointed Dickey IV as CFO.