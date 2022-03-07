FansUnite Entertainment receives license for iGaming solutions supplier in Ontario

Mar. 07, 2022 8:54 AM ETFansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FUNFF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • FansUnite Entertainment (OTCQX:FUNFF) secures necessary license to become a fully registered supplier of sports betting and internet gaming in Ontario, effective April 4, 2022.
  • The company told Monday that Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has granted it a gaming related supplier-manufacturer license. This will allow FansUnite to provide betting solutions to operators in new online gaming market, which is to be launched by AGCO's subsidiary iGaming Ontario.
  • "We are pleased to receive approval from the AGCO to operate as a sports betting and iGaming solutions supplier within Ontario," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "As we scale our operations, we are focused on both the domestic and international markets."
  • Earlier: FansUnite reports American Affiliate's strong sales growth
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.