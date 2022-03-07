FansUnite Entertainment receives license for iGaming solutions supplier in Ontario
Mar. 07, 2022 8:54 AM ETFansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FUNFF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- FansUnite Entertainment (OTCQX:FUNFF) secures necessary license to become a fully registered supplier of sports betting and internet gaming in Ontario, effective April 4, 2022.
- The company told Monday that Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has granted it a gaming related supplier-manufacturer license. This will allow FansUnite to provide betting solutions to operators in new online gaming market, which is to be launched by AGCO's subsidiary iGaming Ontario.
- "We are pleased to receive approval from the AGCO to operate as a sports betting and iGaming solutions supplier within Ontario," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "As we scale our operations, we are focused on both the domestic and international markets."
