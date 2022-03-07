Boeing (NYSE:BA) has halted purchases of Russian titanium due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports, which could impact its relationship with its largest supplier of titanium, VSMPO AVISMA, who is led by a sanctioned oligarch who once worked in the KGB with Vladimir Putin.

Boeing has been getting about a third of its titanium from Russia, with the rest coming from the U.S., Japan, China and Kazakhstan; the company told WSJ that its "inventory and diversity of titanium sources provide sufficient supply for airplane production, and we will continue to take the right steps to ensure long-term continuity."

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says the availability of titanium is not a near-term concern for Boeing given its inventory situation, and the company has been diversifying supply sources since the 2014 Crimea takeover.

Russia is the world's third largest producer of titanium globally behind China and Japan, with 15%-20% of global output, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Boeing already had temporarily closed its office in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, paused operations at its Moscow Training Campus, and suspended parts and maintenance support for Russian airlines.