Ross Stores all set to open 100 new stores in 2022
Mar. 07, 2022 8:57 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- With a view to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS – during FY2022, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has opened 22 Ross Dress for Less and eight dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 15 different states and Guam in February and March.
- "We recently raised our store potential targets for both Ross and dd's DISCOUNTS. Our return to stronger unit growth in 2022 reflects our belief that Ross can ultimately grow to 2,900 locations and dd's DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value and convenience," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "Our continued expansion of both chains also demonstrates our commitment to further building our presence in both existing and newer markets. With these recent openings, we currently operate a combined total of 1,952 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam."
- Last week, the company's stock rallied after reporting Q4 comp of 9%.