Gilead's Trodelvy meets primary endpoint in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer trial

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab) met its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
  • The primary endpoint was a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival ("PFS") compared to physician’s choice of chemotherapy. The trial targeted a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.
  • The trial enrolled patients who had undergone multiple lines of prior therapy.
  • The study will continue to evaluate overall survival, a secondary endpoint. An interim analysis of this endpoint indicated a trend toward improvement.
  • Trodelvy is currently approved for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
