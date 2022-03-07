Ameresco announces $262M increase to current credit facility

Mar. 07, 2022 9:03 AM ETAMRCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) entered into an amendment to its current senior secured credit facility with a group of lenders led by Bank of America, resulting in a $262M increase.
  • The amendment brings AMRC's credit facility total to $495M.
  • The financing included an increase in AMRC's revolver to $200M, as well as an increase to the existing term loan to $75M and a new 18-month Delayed-Draw Term Loan A of up to $220M.
  • AMRC plans to use the facility to fund near and long-term growth objectives, including support of its design-build agreement with Southern California Edison's 537-MW large distribution battery energy storage systems and longer-term goals such as growth of its energy asset portfolio, potential acquisition opportunities and general corporate purposes.
