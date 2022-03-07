Dolly Varden Silver to raise $10M capital via flow-through-shares issuance

Mar. 07, 2022 9:08 AM ETDolly Varden Silver Corporation (DOLLF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Dolly Varden Silver (OTCPK:DOLLF) entered into an agreement with Research Capital and Eventus Capital as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, to raise gross proceeds of up to $10M through the sale of up to 9.8M shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" at a price of $1.02/share.
  • Agents have been granted option to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the shares at any time up to 48 hours prior to offer closing.
  • Net proceeds to be used for further exploration, mineral resource expansion and drilling in Kitsault Valley located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, as well as for working capital as permitted.
