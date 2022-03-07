Q BioMed expands Strontium89 to Chinese market with $500K order
Mar. 07, 2022 9:38 AM ETQ BioMed Inc. (QBIO)By: SA News Team
- Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) said it received $500K order for its Strontium Chloride USP Injections under a supply contract between its Canadian distribution partner isoSolutions Marketing and Management, and Chinese company Chengdu Syncor Pharmaceutical.
- The company said Strontium89 is an FDA-approved non-opioid radiopharmaceutical to help relieve bone pain that may occur with certain types of cancer.
- QBIO expects to start shipping doses in April and will continue through 2023.
- The company said the agreement is the first of what is expected to be a high-growth named patient opportunity to supply Strontium89 in the Chinese market.
- The company noted that the Chinese market is currently demanding 12K doses a year from two local government run manufacturers.