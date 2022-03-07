C3 AI, LyondellBasell ink 5-year expanded deal to accelerate enterprise AI

Mar. 07, 2022 9:10 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)LYBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • C3 AI (NYSE:AI) and LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) announced a 5-year expansion of their strategic agreement to accelerate the deployment of enterprise, data-driven AI and machine-learning applications on the C3 AI Suite across LYB.
  • LYB will use C3 AI's technology and real-time data management platform to transform its operations, generate value for shareholders and customers, and advance competitiveness.
  • Since the start of their collaboration in 2020, LYB and C3 AI accelerated value creation by developing solutions to improve asset optimization, supply chain optimization, and plant reliability.
  • "We believe our close collaboration (with LYB) will shape the global market for enterprise AI applications in the chemicals industry," said C3 AI CEO Thomas Siebel.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.