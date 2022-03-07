C3 AI, LyondellBasell ink 5-year expanded deal to accelerate enterprise AI
Mar. 07, 2022 9:10 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)LYBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- C3 AI (NYSE:AI) and LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) announced a 5-year expansion of their strategic agreement to accelerate the deployment of enterprise, data-driven AI and machine-learning applications on the C3 AI Suite across LYB.
- LYB will use C3 AI's technology and real-time data management platform to transform its operations, generate value for shareholders and customers, and advance competitiveness.
- Since the start of their collaboration in 2020, LYB and C3 AI accelerated value creation by developing solutions to improve asset optimization, supply chain optimization, and plant reliability.
- "We believe our close collaboration (with LYB) will shape the global market for enterprise AI applications in the chemicals industry," said C3 AI CEO Thomas Siebel.