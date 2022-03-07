Upwork suspends business in Russia and Belarus; withdraws Q1 and FY2022 guidance
Mar. 07, 2022 9:17 AM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) announced the suspension of all business operations in Russia and Belarus, taking full effect by May 1, 2022.
- Customers in Russia and Belarus will no longer be able to sign up for new accounts, initiate new contracts, or be visible in search in coming days.
- Existing contracts with talent and clients in the region will remain open, with final billing due by May 1, 2022.
- Due to uncertainties associated with the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the company is withdrawing its previously issued Q1 and FY2022 guidance.
- Approximately 10% of the company's total revenue in 2021 was derived from these regions, with Ukraine representing approximately 6% and Russia and Belarus representing approximately 4% combined.
- Along with the decrease in activity from talent in the region, unforeseen expenses will impact company’s Q1 and FY2022 results, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
- Shares down 3% premarket.