  • Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is trading ~17% lower in the pre-market Monday after the commercial-stage biotech company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Gina Consylman, effective Apr. 03.
  • Consylman gave the notice of her resignation on Mar. .04, Bluebird bio (BLUE) said in a regulatory filing on Monday, adding that the company expects to appoint its Chief Business Officer, Jason F. Cole as principal financial officer.
  • Cole was named chief business officer in Nov. 2021 after a stint as the company's chief operating and legal officer from Feb. 2019. Before that, Mr. Cole served as bluebird’s (BLUE) Chief Legal Officer since March 2016.
  • The departure of its finance chief comes soon after the company’s lower than expected financials for Q4 2021.
