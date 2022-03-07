JP Morgan downgrades Coherus BioSciences to neutral on toripalimab uncertainty

Mar. 07, 2022 9:21 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • JP Morgan has downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to neutral from overweight citing an "increasingly uncertain outlook for toripalimab, its esophageal cancer candidate.
  • Analyst Chris Schott noted that other indications for toripalimab, such as non-small cell lung cancer, are also uncertain.
  • "As we think about the business, Udenyca results in the quarter came in below expectations with further price erosion in the market," Schott wrote.
  • He added that he doesn't see value-creating events for the stock in the near term.
  • On March 4, Coherus (CHRS) said that toripalimab met co-primary endpoints in a late-stage trial for esophageal cancer.
