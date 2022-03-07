Saudi raises oil price premium to all-time high
Mar. 07, 2022 9:21 AM ETARMCO, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Saudi Arabia's Aramco (ARMCO) announces monthly relative price premiums / discounts, whereby the seller sets export prices relative to popular crude benchmarks; when markets are loose, Aramco (ARMCO) discounts pricing below benchmarks to ensure delivery of volumes, when markets are tight, the Kingdom is able to sell at a premium to benchmark prices.
- Over the weekend, Saudi lifted pricing to Asia by $2.15/b; pricing now sits at a $4.95/b premium to the Dubai benchmark, an all time high.
- Prices for Arab Light to the US were lifted by $1.0/b to $3.45/b, for April deliveries.
- Over the weekend, the White House weighed plans to visit Saudi, in hopes of mending ties and convincing the Kingdom to lift oil output (NYSEARCA:USO).