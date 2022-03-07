Black Knight marks record $4.4T mortgage originations in 2021
Mar. 07, 2022 9:25 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) reported a record-breaking $4.4T in 2021 mortgage originations which outpaced the earlier record in 2020 and against the consensus opinion that originations would likely come in 20-25% lower.
- As per Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske, though American homeowners are tapping their homes' equity via cash-out refinances at the highest level since 2005, they are doing so judiciously, at roughly half the rate seen back then.
- At $1.7T for the year, purchase lending also hit the highest point ever recorded, while the $2.7T in refinance lending was a bit below 2020 levels.
- Cash-outs experienced a 20% growth over 2021, which accounted for $1.2T in originations last year and $275B in equity withdrawn.
- In Q4 alone, homeowners tapped $80B – the most in 15 years – while marking the fifth consecutive quarter of 1M+ borrowers pulling cash out.
- Despite overall retention hitting a 8-year high in 4Q21, the retention rate on cash-outs is 8 percentage points below that of rate/term refis, in a market shifting heavily to equity-centric lending.