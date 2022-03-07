Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) shares fall 2.7% in premarket trading and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) drops 1.2% after BMO analyst John P. Kim downgrades both stocks to Underperform.

Kim sees a challenging environment for Empire Realty Trust (ESRT), the owner of the Empire State Building, as its office portfolio has the highest vacancy rate and average age in his office coverage, "making it challenging to attain pricing power." He estimates that the REIT's total concessions increased to 23.9% of rent vs. 21.0% average since 2019.

The Empire State Building Observatory has been making headway with 360K visitors in Q4 2021 and net operating income staying positive, but the attraction faces increased competition from S.L. Green's (NYSE:SLG) Summit and Hudson Yards' The Peak. In addition, the outlook for the recovery of international travel remains cloudy.

For STORE Capital (STOR), its lower quality portfolio vs. those of peers W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is reflected in the REIT's lower current cash yield on its portfolio vs. reported cap rates (-38 basis points). That compares with +162 bps for WPC and +216 bps for BNL. "In the event the U.S. economy heads towards a recession, Store Capital (STOR) may see lower rent collections, as it did in 2020," Kim said.

Although he's positive on the company's senior management, the sudden departure of STORE's (STOR) co-founder and former CEO and chairman "leaves question marks on potential changes in strategy."

Quant rating for Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) and STORE Capital (STOR) are both at Hold.

In December, STORE Capital (STOR) announced that its chairman, Christopher Volk, was leaving the company.